The Ecologists’ Movement on Wednesday said that there is now an “immediate need” to reduce its spending after losing all its seats at Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Sunday’s election defeat, it said, “creates serious procedural and organisational issues, mainly of a financial nature, as the movement’s operation relied to a significant extent on state sponsorship paid to parliamentary parties”.

“Therefore, there is an immediate need for the movement to adjust and reduce its operating costs in a responsible, organised, and institutional manner,” it said.

It confirmed that the party’s political bureau had convened on Monday to evaluate the election result, and that “during the meeting, it was decided to take the necessary immediate measures which will allow for the economic survival of the movement and the continuation of its existence”.

The party’s political bureau will convene again on Thursday next week, before its central committee will convene the following Sunday, with the political bureau’s decisions regarding the party’s future set to be presented to the central committee.

Party leader Stavros Papadouris, said the party, “is leading this transitional period with the aim of the process proceeding with unity, seriousness, and full awareness of the new state of affairs”.

Sunday’s result was the party’s worst parliamentary election result since 1996, with the party receiving just two per cent of the vote nationwide and losing all of its seats in the House, finishing in a lowly 11th place.

The party faced dismal results across the island, winning just 310 votes in the Paphos district and 249 votes in the Kyrenia district, and only receiving a four-figure number of votes in Nicosia, Limassol, and Larnaca.