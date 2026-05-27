One word that comes to mind when I think of The Swarm isunsettling. An ecological thriller that slowly builds the idea that the planet itself might be reacting to human actions, it turns natural events into something far more mysterious and connected.

At first, everything seems like separate incidents across the world. But as the story develops, those events begin to feel linked, like pieces of a much larger system.

We are introduced to whale researcher Leon Anawak, who becomes concerned when an orca is found dead on a beach in Canada after reportedly attacking a fishing boat. Something about it does not feel right to him, and that sense of doubt sets the tone for what follows.

In France lobsters suddenly become dangerous without explanation and at the same time, Dr Johanson discovers rapidly multiplying ice worms on the seabed, suggesting something is changing deep in the ocean.

The crisis further expands when Venice is hit by an overwhelming jellyfish invasion, disrupting everyday life. Meanwhile Charlie Wagner’s best friend disappears along with her research ship, leaving behind confusion and no answers.

The situation becomes more urgent when Cécile, who works in the French government’s scientific response team, pushes for strict measures.

While strange light phenomena and disturbing underwater sounds are being reported across the North Atlantic by Charlie and Rahim, Jess records unexplained acoustic signals that make the threat feel even more unsettling aboard the research vessel Juno in the Arctic Ocean.

At the same time in Shetland, marine biologist Sigur Johanson begins investigating warnings of a possible tsunami moving toward northern Europe, turning growing fears into an immediate crisis. He develops a theory that an unknown marine intelligence known as the Yrr may be connected to the global disturbances.

During a submarine expedition beneath the Arctic polar seas, Charlie witnesses something extraordinary that challenges everything humanity thought it understood about the ocean and the natural world.

While research vessels remain scattered, the situation reaches a breaking point. Humanity faces an uncertain future as disagreements divide the team over what should happen next. In the middle of the chaos, Charlie makes a drastic decision that changes the course of the crisis entirely.

After watching The Swarm, the idea that remains is that nature may not be silent, but part of a system we barely understand.

All eight episodes of The Swarm can be watched on Netflix.