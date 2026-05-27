The Ports Authority is expected to present a detailed roadmap by June 30 for the redevelopment of the Larnaca port, marina and surrounding land areas, the city’s mayor Andreas Vyras said on Wednesday.

Vyras briefed members of the technical committee on the decisions reached during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides concerning the future development of the port and marina.

Under the agreement, overall responsibility for implementing the project will be undertaken by the Ports Authority, with plans focusing on the upgrading of the port into “a tourist and compatible commercial cargo port”, reflecting what local authorities described as a perennial demand of the city.

The marina is also set to undergo expansion and modernisation, with plans providing capacity for approximately 200 boats.

At the same time, authorities are moving ahead with proposals for the development of at least 50,000 square metres of adjacent land for urban use in line with the city’s development framework and local planning priorities.

The wider redevelopment also includes the long-awaited unification of the Larnaca waterfront to create continuous access between the marina and port areas.

Vyras told committee members that the Ports Authority would submit “a specific roadmap for the implementation of the above” by the end of June.

According to the municipality, the Ports Authority has assured local bodies that “the necessary resources” are available to proceed with the project.

Authorities also confirmed that the redevelopment process will move forward “in full coordination and cooperation with the city’s competent bodies”.

The technical committee has been tasked with clarifying the key parameters required for the promotion of an architectural competition linked to the preparation of a master plan and the completion of the relevant procedures.

The redevelopment plans follow the government’s termination of its agreement with Kition Ocean Holdings in 2024 after disputes emerged over financial guarantees connected to the original unified project.

Responsibility for the port had previously reverted to the Ports Authority, while the marina remained under the transport ministry’s administration pending a broader restructuring plan.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced earlier this month that both the port and marina would be transferred fully to the Ports Authority once cabinet approval is secured.

Government planning now envisages the port and marina projects proceeding as “separate but parallel” developments after officials concluded that maintaining them as a single undertaking risked delaying progress.