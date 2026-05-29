Arsenal’s top priority is agreeing a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard delivered the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years, co-chair Josh Kroenke said.

Arteta, who said last month he was fully committed to the club, has a contract that runs until the end of next season.

“I think the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he’s enjoying the project, he’s enjoying being here and, from his time as a player all the way up until now, he’s an Arsenal man through and through,” Kroenke told British media on Thursday.

“If there is a singular person you can trace this all back to, I’m going to give 100 per cent credit to Mikel, his staff and the players.”

Arsenal’s season could get even better on Saturday when they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

And while winning Europe’s premier club competition for the first time would boost Arsenal’s coffers further, Kroenke said that regardless of the outcome of the final they would spend to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

“Should we get a great result it’s not going to change or affect who we are,” he added.

“(In) our experience of winning things in the (United) States, when you win something, the sun’s still going to come up the next day. You’ve got to get back to work and there are many teams trying to gain on you, including some historically great ones around the Premier League.

“We’re going to look to strengthen because we know teams around us are going to get better. If you’re not trying to continually evolve and improve, you’re standing still.”