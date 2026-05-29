The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) announces that its Faculty of Business has earned EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System) accreditation from EFMD, becoming the first business school in Cyprus to receive this internationally recognised accreditation for business and management education.

The achievement comes as part of the American University of Beirut’s (AUB’s) wider EQUIS accreditation, which also includes the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business in Beirut. This milestone makes AUB the first institution in Lebanon and Cyprus to earn EQUIS accreditation in this field, placing AUB Mediterraneo’s Faculty of Business among an internationally recognised network of business schools committed to the highest standards of academic quality and continuous improvement.

Together with AACSB accreditation, the milestone further strengthens AUB Mediterraneo’s position within a globally recognised framework of business education excellence, reinforcing its commitment to bridging US and European standards in higher education quality and academic rigour.

EQUIS accreditation follows a rigorous peer-review process that evaluates business schools across governance, programmes, faculty, research, student experience, international perspective, corporate engagement, ethics, responsibility, sustainability and quality improvement. Less than 2 per cent of business schools worldwide hold EQUIS accreditation. The recognition affirms that AUB meets international standards while remaining grounded in its institutional mission and regional context.

For AUB Mediterraneo, the accreditation further reinforces the Faculty of Business’s commitment to delivering globally recognised, high-quality business education in Cyprus through an international, interdisciplinary, and future-oriented learning environment. It also reflects the university’s broader academic positioning as a higher education institution whose programmes are recognised both by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) in the United States and by the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA) in Europe.

“This accreditation is a milestone not only for AUB Mediterraneo, but also for Cyprus. For our students, faculty and partners, it confirms that our journey is already connected to a globally recognised European standard of excellence,” said Dr Alain Daou, dean of the Faculty of Business at AUB Mediterraneo. “This recognition affirms that what we are building in Paphos is anchored in our commitment to preparing graduates with not only strong business knowledge, but also the critical thinking, adaptability and mindset needed to navigate a rapidly evolving global business environment.”

Dr Wassim El Hajj, rector of AUB Mediterraneo, noted that the achievement represents an important milestone not only for the university, but also for the higher education landscape in Cyprus.

“Becoming the first business school in Cyprus to earn EQUIS accreditation reflects the strength of AUB Mediterraneo’s academic vision and the quality standards we are committed to delivering locally as a twin campus of the American University of Beirut,” he noted. “This milestone further strengthens Cyprus’s position as an emerging regional hub for internationally recognised higher education and reinforces our commitment to providing students with a globally relevant educational experience rooted in academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.”

The accreditation strengthens AUB Mediterraneo’s international visibility, supports deeper academic and corporate partnerships and signals to students, employers and partners that its business programmes meet globally recognised standards of excellence.

As the twin campus of the American University of Beirut in Paphos, Cyprus, AUB Mediterraneo continues to expand its role as a regional centre for high-quality education, interdisciplinary learning, innovation and research across the Mediterranean and beyond.

About the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

The American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo (AUB Mediterraneo) in Paphos, Cyprus, is approved by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) as a branch campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Beirut, Lebanon. AUB operates under a charter granted by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) which registers the university’s degree programmes. All departments and programs at AUB Mediterraneo are accredited in Europe and Cyprus through the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education (CYQAA) and recognised globally. For more information, please visit www.aubmed.ac.cy

About AUB

Founded in 1866, the American University of Beirut bases its educational philosophy, standards and practices on the American liberal arts model of higher education. A teaching-centred research university, AUB has more than 790 full-time faculty members and a student body of over 9,000 students. AUB currently offers more than 140 programmes leading to bachelor’s, master’s, MD and PhD degrees. It provides medical education and training to students from throughout the region at its Medical Centre that includes a full-service 365-bed hospital.

About EQUIS

The EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation is a globally recognised mark of excellence for business and management education. It involves a rigorous evaluation of institutions based on criteria such as academic programs, faculty quality, research output and student services. Achieving EQUIS accreditation demonstrates dedication to continuous improvement and adherence to global excellence standards. Its approach to quality assessment is rooted in respect for the diversity of institutional and cultural contexts. Beyond academic rigour, it emphasises international perspective, corporate relevance and ethical leadership. Accredited schools benefit from enhanced institutional reputation, attract seasoned faculty and students, foster academic partnerships and signal to employers that graduates possess a high standard of business education.