To celebrate the United Nation’s International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus, the Embassy of China in Cyprus, the China Film Administration, and the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus will jointly present the Chinese Film Week in Cyprus from June 10-15, 2026.

On June 10, the Film Week will begin at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. A special youth screening session will be held in the afternoon, featuring the Chinese animated film Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector.

In the evening, the Opening Ceremony of the Chinese Film Week in Cyprus will be held, bringing together distinguished guests from the political, business, academic, cultural and artistic communities, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of the overseas Chinese community in Cyprus.

That evening will also feature the premiere of The Sound of Shanghai, directed by talented Cypriot artist Marios Joannou Elia. The film creatively combines music with intangible cultural heritage, presenting the cityscape of Shanghai while reflecting the unique charm of the integration of Chinese tradition and modernity.

An area for experiencing the Chinese and Cypriot culture will be set up at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, with the support of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cyprus.

On June 11, the film A Table for Two will be screened at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia. Through stories of urban cuisine and young people’s lives, the film warmly portrays the emotions and personal growth of contemporary Chinese youth.

On June 12, the animated film I Am What I Am will be screened at the Cyprus University of Technology, with the support of the Confucius Institute at CUT. Set against the background of traditional Chinese lion dancing culture, the film tells the story of ordinary young people pursuing their dreams. On the same evening, the Cantonese comedy Night King will be shown at Pantheon Theatre, presenting the humor and urban culture of Hong Kong.

On June 13, audiences will enjoy the action thriller The Shadow’s Edge, which combines high-tech crime and police pursuit elements, featuring intense psychological battles between law enforcement and criminals.

On June 14, the contemporary drama It’s OK will be screened, using humor and warmth to explore intergenerational relationships and women’s personal growth.

On June 15, the Closing Ceremony will take place at K-Cineplex in Nicosia, followed by the screening of Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, an action film set in the ancient Western Regions of China, blending martial arts, history, and adventure.

Representatives from the China Film Administration, Chinese film production and distribution companies, as well as the director, actor and actress from participating films, will attend the closing events and engage with audiences.

Most screenings during the Film Week will be free and open to the public, while a limited number of sessions will be by invitation only. All films will be shown in their original language with Greek and English subtitles.

Civilisations flourish through diversity, thrive through exchanges and progress through mutual learning. Let us use film as a bridge to strengthen communication, enhance mutual understanding and create an even brighter future for China-Cyprus relations!