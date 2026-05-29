Rising young artist Ciarae officially launches her debut single and music video, “This,That”, marking an exciting new chapter in her musical journey following her recent appearance at the 17th edition of the Sanremo Junior World Finals 2026, where she proudly represented Cyprus on the international stage.

Ciara has been performing from a young age, participating in numerous performances, competitions, and artistic projects, while simultaneously developing her own original music. “This,That” stands as a powerful reflection of her creativity, dedication, and evolving artistry.

Already establishing a dynamic profile across singing, dance, and live performance, Ciarae previously gained international experience through her involvement in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as part of Cyprus’ participation, an experience that further shaped her confidence and artistic identity.

“This,That” explores themes of self-worth, emotional pressure, and the constant search for validation in today’s world. Through honest lyrics and an emotive performance, Ciarae delivers a message that resonates strongly with young audiences.

Speaking about the release, Ciarae shared: “This,That is a song about never feeling enough — always doing this and that, chasing validation, and forgetting to accept ourselves. I hope it makes people feel seen and reminds them that they are enough.”

The release is accompanied by an official music video that visually captures the emotion and vulnerability behind the song, further introducing audiences to Ciarae’s unique artistic style and presence.

Listen to “This,That” here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6yIPrfbez1rQqvcKqiQVJm

Watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENuSC9VsGuA