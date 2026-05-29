The Cyprus general government recorded a fiscal surplus of €593.4 million during January-April 2026, according to preliminary data released on Friday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The surplus corresponded to 1.5 per cent of GDP, compared with a surplus of €614m, or 1.7 per cent of GDP, during the same period of 2025.

Total revenue increased by €194.4m, 4 per cent, reaching €4.99 billion, up from €4.80bn in January-April 2025.

The statistical service reported that revenue from taxes on income and wealth rose by €121m, 10.3 per cent, amounting to €1.29bn, compared with €1.17bn a year earlier.

At the same time, social contributions increased by €128.9m, 8.3 per cent, reaching €1.69bn, from €1.56bn in the corresponding period of 2025.

Taxes on production and imports grew by €42.5m, 2.9 per cent, totalling €1.53bn, compared with €1.49bn in 2025.

The report also showed that net VAT revenue rose by €53.5m, 5.4 per cent, reaching €1.05bn, up from €993.7m in the previous year.

Furthermore, capital transfers increased by €8.6m, reaching €16.4m, compared with €7.8m in 2025.

On the contrary, property income declined by €23.6m, 27.8 per cent, falling to €61.2m, from €84.8m a year earlier.

Revenue from the sale of goods and services also decreased by €43.6m, 12 per cent, reaching €318.4m, compared with €362m in 2025.

Meanwhile, current transfers dropped by €39.4m, 31.2 per cent, totalling €87m, compared with €126.4m in the previous year.

Total expenditure rose by €215m, 5.1 per cent, to €4.4bn, compared with €4.19bn in January-April 2025.

The report also showed that intermediate consumption increased by €20.9m, 5.1 per cent, reaching €431.2m, from €410.3m in 2025.

Compensation of employees, including imputed social contributions and pensions of civil servants, rose by €24.5m, 1.9 per cent, amounting to €1.29bn, compared with €1.27bn in the previous year.

Social benefits increased by €109.6m, 6.4 per cent, reaching €1.82bn, from €1.71bn in 2025.

In addition, interest payments rose by €28.6m, 19.2 per cent, amounting to €177.3m, compared with €148.7m in the corresponding period of 2025.

The statistical service further reported that current transfers increased by €39.8m, 13.6 per cent, reaching €331.7m, from €291.9m a year earlier.

By contrast, the capital account declined by €2.8m, 0.9 per cent, falling to €320m, compared with €322.8m in 2025.

Gross capital formation also decreased by €8.9m, 3.5 per cent, reaching €244.3m, from €253.2m in the previous year.

Other capital expenditure, however, increased by €6.1m, 8.8 per cent, amounting to €75.7m, compared with €69.6m in 2025.

Finally, subsidies decreased by €5.6m, 19.2 per cent, falling to €23.5m, from €29.1m in the same period of the previous year.

Cystat noted that, for a number of general government entities, particularly within the local government subsector, estimates were produced by the Statistical Service due to the non-submission of sufficient data by the competent authorities.