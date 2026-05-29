The Cyprus-Greece ferry connection for the summer season launched on Friday with the AF Marina departing Limassol for Piraeus, marking the first sailing of the year on the route.

The Italian-flagged vessel replaced the Daleela, which had operated the service since its reintroduction.

The vessel departed Limassol passenger terminal shortly after 1pm carrying 129 passengers, 70 cars and several pets.

The service operator Scandro Holding Ltdsaid the new vessel is four years newer than its predecessor and has increased capacity.

Chief executive Charalambos Manolis said the company was expecting a stronger season.

“We hope for a good season with even more passengers, offering upgraded services,” he said, adding that bookings were already showing an increase compared with the same period last year.

The AF Marina has a capacity for 394 passengers and around 290 vehicles.

It includes 20 single cabins, 10 double cabins, 58 quadruple cabins, two adapted triple cabins for disabled passengers as well as eight pet friendly cabins.

On board facilities include a restaurant, cafeteria and casino.

The company reported around 660 passenger bookings, 2,000 car bookings, 600 motorcycle bookings and 300 pet reservations ahead of the start of the service.

Manolis said this represented an increase of approximately 800 bookings compared with the same period last year.

Fares remain unchanged, according to the operator, which attributed price stability to advance fuel cost arrangements based on previous pricing levels.

The ferry route will operate a total of 22 round trips between Cyprus and Greece during the summer season.

The final sailing from Piraeus to Limassol is scheduled for September 1.

The Cyprus-Greece ferry service takes approximately 31 hours.

Ticket prices start from around €40 per passenger and bookings are made through official sales channels.