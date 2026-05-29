The Index of Industrial Output Prices for April 2026 reached 121.7 units, marking an annual decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat), this also represents a 0.3 per cent increase when compared to March 2026.

At the same time, the index remained unchanged for the overall period of January to April 2026 in comparison with the corresponding period in 2025.

In April 2026, compared with March 2026, the index rose across all sectors, with water supply and materials recovery recording the strongest monthly increase, rising by 1.9 per cent.

Electricity supply followed with a 0.6 per cent increase, while manufacturing prices rose by 0.2 per cent.

Mining and quarrying prices also edged up by 0.1 per cent during the same monthly interval.

Compared to April 2025, prices increased in water supply and materials recovery by 6.3 per cent.

Mining and quarrying prices rose by 1.6 per cent on an annual basis, while manufacturing prices grew by 1 per cent.

However, the overall annual decline was mainly driven by the electricity supply sector, which recorded a decrease of 6.8 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year.

By division of economic activity in manufacturing, the highest annual increase was recorded in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, which rose by 5.7 per cent.

This was followed by the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, which increased by 4.9 per cent.

The manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, also rose by 2.7 per cent.

Further growth was recorded in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment, which increased by 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products rose by 1.1 per cent over the twelve-month period.

On the other hand, a decrease of 0.2 per cent was recorded in the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing.

No change was recorded in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

The report also showed that the local market index stood at 123.1 units in April, up 0.3 per cent from March, but down 0.7 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, the export market index reached 114.6 units, recording a monthly increase of 0.6 per cent and an annual rise of 2.9 per cent.

For the period January to April 2026, the local index fell by 0.3 per cent, while the export index increased by 1.7 per cent.

Cystat noted that data for March and April 2026 in the sectors of electricity supply, as well as water supply and materials recovery, are preliminary.

The statistical service explained that the industrial output prices index is a monthly measure that combines price indices for both the domestic and non-domestic markets.

The index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning it tracks monthly price shifts against the average monthly prices recorded during that year.

The average of the price indices for the twelve months of the base year is set at 100 units.