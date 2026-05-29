The Cyprus Cricket Federation successfully hosted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifier A in Limassol from May 16 to 23, showcasing Cyprus as an emerging destination for international cricket.

Held at Happy Valley in Episkopi, the tournament featured ten nations and concluded with Jersey defeating Guernsey by four wickets in a thrilling final to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Beyond the cricket field, the event also focused on community engagement and the growth of the sport across the island. School visits and criiio festivals were organised throughout the tournament to introduce young people to cricket, inspire future players and further promote the sport within local communities. These activities reflected the Federation’s ongoing commitment to developing cricket at grassroots level in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Cricket Federation “remains committed to continuing the growth of cricket in Cyprus and hopes to continue its momentum after the successful staging of the Qualifiers”.