Elias Neocleous & Co LLC champions innovation at Doers Summit 2026

At Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, supporting Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem is more than a commitment; it’s part of who we are. That’s why we were honoured to serve as a Gold Partner at the Doers Summit 2026, taking an active role in one of the region’s most impactful gatherings for founders, investors, entrepreneurs and technology leaders.

Held in Limassol over May 21–22, 2026, Doers Summit has become a vibrant international meeting point for innovators from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. This year, more than 150 speakers and over 10,000 visionaries, entrepreneurs and leaders from 50+ countries came together to share ideas and shape the future of business, technology and investment.

Throughout the two-day summit, our team was immersed in the heart of the action. At our dedicated booth near the Arcade Stage, we engaged directly with attendees by exchanging ideas, sharing expertise in our core practice areas and showcasing our latest innovations, including Neolaw.ai.

One of the standout moments for us was hosting the panel discussion, “Capital on Your Terms: Where Strategy Meets Finance,” on the central stage of the Conference, moderated by our Managing Partner, Elias Neocleous. We were joined by an outstanding group of speakers: Dr Oded Lieberman (Entrepreneur and Angel Investor), Alfredo Gomez Soria (Regional Director EMEA at Plug and Play Tech Centre) and our own Demetris Roti (Partner) and Fabian Cabeza (Legal Counsel).

The conversation focused on how founders can navigate fundraising with more strategic clarity in today’s selective investment landscape. Our panelists highlighted why it’s crucial to choose the right investors, keep long-term options open, negotiate beyond just valuation and create strong structures for sustainable growth. Through their combined entrepreneurial, investment and legal experience, they shared practical, actionable insights to help founders build resilient, value-driven businesses.

The message was clear: capital alone will not guarantee success. Lasting growth depends on forging strong partnerships, making smart structural decisions and maintaining a long-term vision.

Beyond the stage, we were excited to launch the first-ever Legal Advice Hub at Doers Summit, a unique initiative designed to provide legal value to every participant at the festival. Located at one of the new pod installations, the Hub was available throughout the event, allowing attendees to book 30-minute consultations with our specialist lawyers. Covering the key areas of Corporate Law, Technology Law and Employment Law, as the most relevant sectors to the participants of the event, our firm to delivered practical, actionable support, reflecting our broader belief that legal advisers should do more than interpret complexity; they should empower ambitious businesses to navigate it with confidence.

Our involvement at Doers Summit concluded with a special rooftop event, “LAW: Life After Work”, co-hosted with The Doers Company at our Limassol offices. The evening brought together members of the business, technology, investment and legal communities in a relaxed setting for networking and conversation, all with a view of the city’s skyline.

As Cyprus advances as a centre for innovation, entrepreneurship and international business, we are proud to contribute through legal expertise, strategic advice and ongoing support for initiatives that unite the people shaping the future of business and technology.

We extend our thanks to The Doers Company, the organisers, our speakers, every participant and everyone who visited our booth, attended our panel or joined us for the closing event. Your energy and ideas inspire us as we look ahead.