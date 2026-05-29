Bringing employees and families together to support ecosystem recovery in Cyprus

Exinity employees and their families joined Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation on Saturday, May 23, for a reforestation initiative in Souni, supporting the ongoing environmental recovery of areas impacted by last year’s devastating wildfires.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with ECOmbare, brought together 38 participants, including Andrey Dashin, highlighting the importance of collective environmental action and community engagement. Together, volunteers planted 70 Groasis Waterboxxes, contributing to the regeneration of the local ecosystem through an innovative and sustainable tree-planting method.

Following the destruction caused by the fires, the affected area is already showing encouraging signs of natural recovery, with new vegetation emerging, making it the ideal time to move forward with strategic tree-planting efforts to accelerate ecosystem restoration and strengthen biodiversity in the region.

The tree planting was carried out using the Groasis Waterboxx technology, an innovative water-saving system known for achieving high survival rates in dry and degraded environments, helping restore the natural landscape more efficiently while significantly reducing water consumption.

As part of the initiative, ECOmbare will continue to care for the seedlings over the next 18 months through regular site visits, watering, maintenance, replanting where necessary, and progress updates to ensure the long-term success of the project.

The event also builds on the success of a previous planting initiative carried out by the Exinity executive team and volunteers in November 2025. Recent inspections confirmed a 100% survival rate of the trees planted during that activity, demonstrating both the effectiveness of the Waterboxx method and the value of sustained environmental stewardship.

Through initiatives such as this, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation continues to promote sustainability, environmental awareness and active community participation, encouraging businesses and individuals alike to contribute meaningfully to the preservation of Cyprus’s natural environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Andrey Dashin, said: “We are very pleased to support this action and to see our Exinity employees and their families actively participating in an effort that contributes directly to the restoration of Cyprus’s natural environment. Environmental responsibility is a shared commitment, and initiatives like this demonstrate the positive impact that can be achieved when communities and organisations come together around a common purpose. We hope these actions continue to inspire greater awareness and long-term care for the environment among future generations.”

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About Exinity:

Exinity’s philosophy is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: everyone deserves the freedom to succeed. As a global fintech company, it empowers individuals, particularly in fast-growing economies, to achieve financial independence through accessible, innovative trading and investment solutions. Combining technology, education, and user-centric design, Exinity creates products that offer choice, control, and opportunity. Its culture is driven by continuous learning, collaboration, and adaptability, captured in its LEAP values: Learn, Exchange, Advance, Prosper. With a strong emphasis on integrity, inclusion, and long-term impact, Exinity aims not only to grow as a business, but to enable people and communities worldwide to thrive.

About The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation:

The Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations, and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.