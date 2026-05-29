Livestock farmers attempted to begin a planned march to the presidential palace over the government’s response to the foot and mouth disease outbreak on Friday morning but police intervened, restricting the movement of tractors towards the protest route.

The demonstration, organised by the newly formed farmer’s union Voice of Livestock Breeders, was expected to begin around 10am at the GSP stadium with participants progressing onwards to the presidential palace.

However, by mid-morning the march had not commenced, with reports that police were blocking trucks and tractors from leaving the stadium.

“We gathered today to protest peacefully and the police came with barricades to suppress the gathering,” farmer’s union president Neophytos Neophytou said, adding that earlier understandings regarding the march had not been followed.

Neophytos said participants had assembled in accordance with the announced schedule and intended to proceed to the presidential palace as planned.

The group has called for an immediate suspension of culling operations in infected units and for what it describes as “proper compensation” for affected livestock producers.

Police at the GSP stadium (photo Christos Theodorides)

Police were deployed in and around the GSP area as part of security arrangements for the demonstration. They had also cordoned off the entrance to the presidential palace.

Authorities have previously stated that such measures are intended to ensure public order and manage traffic flow during large gatherings.

The protest comes amid ongoing concern within the agricultural sector over the spread of foot and mouth disease, which has affected around 120 livestock units across the island, including three new cases recently confirmed in the Nicosia district.

Earlier this week, President Nikos Christodoulides said the government was coordinating with scientific advisers and veterinary services to address the outbreak.

“Without cooperation, this challenge will not be met,” he said, confirming that meetings with epidemiological experts and agricultural organisations are scheduled for next week.

Despite those planned discussions, farmers maintained their decision to proceed with the protest, arguing that immediate measures are required to address losses in the livestock sector.