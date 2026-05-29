What flavours define Nicosia? That is what an upcoming event seeks to discover and share with participants. This is the theme of the next Nicosia Walk by the Home for Cooperation and the Association for Historical Dialogue & Research, which invites the public to a different kind of city tour.

The event takes place on Sunday, departing from the Home for Cooperation at 10am. Facilitated by Demetra Ignatiou, registered participants will embark on a walk to experience the city through its rich culinary landscape.

The walk will uncover the stories, people and memories that are woven into its food. Through food, it will explore Nicosia’s ever-evolving anthropogeography and the ways in which people, histories and places become intertwined over time.

The journeys of families, artisans and entrepreneurs who preserve cherished recipes and flavours of the past will be highlighted while others introduce new tastes and influences that reflect the city’s evolving identity.

Nicosia Walk: Flavours of Nicosia

Guided walk by Demetra Ignatiou explores the city’s culinary landscape. May 31. Meeting point: Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. In English. €10. www.home4cooperation.info/product/nicosia-walk-flavours-of-nicosia