Greece has contributed €67,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), with the donation designated for the committee’s work during 2026, according to a statement issued by the Greek embassy in Nicosia on Friday.

The embassy said the payment forms part of a voluntary contribution supporting the CMP’s ongoing humanitarian and investigative work to locate and identify missing persons from intercommunal conflict periods on the island.

Greece said it “supports the work of the CMP” through the funding, which is directed towards excavation and identification efforts carried out by the committee’s joint teams.

The CMP continues to conduct excavations across Cyprus, with officials confirming earlier this week that five more sets of remains are currently undergoing DNA identification at its anthropological laboratory.

More than 1,000 missing persons from both communities have been identified to date, while several hundred cases remain unresolved.

Its annual budget is largely funded by the European Union and international donors, with additional voluntary contributions from participating states.

Work continues at multiple excavation sites across the island, including military and civilian locations, as part of ongoing efforts to recover and identify remains.

The committee, established in 1981, began systematic excavation operations in 2006 to investigate cases linked to intercommunal violence in the 1960s and the Turkish invasion of 1974.

According to widely cited UN and Council of Europe records, the Turkish invasion of Cyprus resulted in around 3,000 deaths, the displacement of approximately 160,000 Greek Cypriots, 40,000 Turkish Cypriots, as well as documented cases of systemic rape and other serious human rights violations committed during and after the fighting.