A livestock farmer who said he lost 2,300 sheep and goats to compulsory culling measures told protesters outside the presidential palace on Friday that “the only thing left for us is the donkey”, as farmers stepped up pressure on the government over its handling of the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

The farmer, whose holding was among the first affected, said three months after his animals were culled, he has yet to receive compensation.

“Ninety days have passed and we have not been paid. We are not getting any response from anyone. They are telling us to be patient, and I don’t know where I will find justice,” he said.

He told fellow protesters that the loss had effectively wiped out his livelihood. “We don’t want their money; we want our animals back. I had 2,300 sheep. Our farm has been wiped out. We have no information, no response. It’s been three months now. When will we bring animals back?”

His remarks came as livestock farmers gathered outside the presidential palace after reaching an agreement with police which allowed the protest to proceed.

Earlier tensions at the GSP stadium delayed the demonstration after authorities restricted the movement of tractors and heavy vehicles towards the palace.

Under the agreement, larger vehicles remained parked at the stadium while protesters were transported by bus.

A limited number of smaller vehicles and pickup trucks were permitted to accompany the march.

The demonstration was organised by the group “the voice of the livestock breeders”, which is calling for an immediate halt to animal culls, faster compensation payments and direct intervention by President Nikos Christodoulides.