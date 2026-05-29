For yet another year, the company supports diversity, proving once again that there is more to value.

For Lidl Cyprus, inclusion first starts with its people and for yet another year it will be present on Saturday, June 6th at the Nicosia Municipal Garden as a Proud Sponsor of Cyprus Pride, celebrating the power of authenticity and acceptance with its team, partners and visitors of the parade.

As part of the event, Lidl Cyprus will be at the venue from 15:30 with a specially designed stand. At the same time, the Lidl Food Academy on the Go team will present an interactive cupcake workshop with the participation of the academy’s chefs. The Cyprus Pride parade will start at 18:30, followed by an artistic programme with live performances.

Lidl Cyprus’ participation in Cyprus Pride is part of the company’s broader actions to promote a culture of respect, equal opportunities and acceptance of diversity, both in the workplace and in society.

Every day, the company strives to create an environment where every employee feels that their value is recognized and rewarded, through high benefits and a competitive full-time starting gross salary for its stores of €1,220. This is a salary that corresponds to an hourly wage of €7.41 for the first year of work, which reaches €8.10 after two years, thus recognising the dedication and experience of its team. At the same time, it offers its entire team a 14th salary that includes a summer bonus, vouchers and substantial benefits, ensuring a working environment where every person feels like they belong.

Sofia Ouzounidou, Chief People Officer of Lidl Cyprus, said:

“At Lidl Cyprus, we believe that diversity makes us stronger. Every day, we create an environment where every person feels safe, accepted and free to be themselves. Our participation in Cyprus Pride is another practical expression of our commitment to inclusion, respect and equal opportunities.”

You can find out more about Lidl Cyprus and its job openings here: https://team.lidl.com.cy/

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