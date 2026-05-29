No internal disciplinary investigation is being carried out into the death of a Congolese national who jumped from a balcony during an immigration raid in Larnaca.

Speaking on Friday, Larnaca police chief Ioannis Kapnoullas said the incident is only being investigated through standard judicial procedures regarding deaths under such circumstances.

“From the moment there is a death, a file is created, statements are taken and the process is necessarily brought before a court through an investigation,” he said, adding that officers involved in the operation are giving statements as part of the case file.

“No internal investigation is being conducted in this sense, but rather an investigation into a case of unnatural death is being conducted,” he said.

The 45-year-old Congolese national identified as Christian Ndmjomjo died after sustaining severe head injuries when he jumped from a third-floor balcony during an operation carried out by the immigration service in Larnaca earlier this week.

Police said he was an asylum seeker whose application had been rejected and he was residing in Cyprus illegally.

According to police, the incident occurred when three individuals attempted to escape during the operation by jumping from the building.

Two others sustained serious injuries yet survived the fall.

He added that the operation did not involve forced entry into private residences.

“No warrants were used to enter apartments. The checks were carried out on people moving around in the common areas of the building,” he said.

A total of 22 arrests were made during the operation.

Kapnoullas added that such incidents during immigration operations are not uncommon.

“If you look into it, you will see that it is a common occurrence for people to jump from windows or balconies to avoid arrest”.

Police said operations are conducted during daylight hours to reduce risks.

The cause of death was recorded as severe head injury, according to the autopsy findings.

“When someone decides to jump from such a height, it is extremely difficult to prevent it,” Kapnoullas said.

A vigil for the deceased was held on Thursday night near the Filantra apparent complex where the incident occurred.