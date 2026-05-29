The Supreme Court of Cyprus annulled an arrest warrant against the mother of a minor involved in a custody dispute on Friday, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to justify restricting her freedom.

Judges said the district court was wrong to claim the warrant was “necessary and desirable,” as the police evidence did not support that conclusion.

The court stressed that arrest warrants must be based on specific, sufficient and verifiable grounds because they interfere with personal liberty.

It added that the issue went beyond procedure and involved a substantive review of legality and the protection of individual rights.