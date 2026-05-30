British retailers reported lower sales in May against a backdrop of weak demand, but not the record downturn they had reported a month earlier, ​according to figures released by the Confederation of British Industry.

The CBI’s monthly retail sales balance rose to a three-month high of -46 in May from -68 in April, the series’ lowest reading since it began in 1983.

The balance measures the difference between ​the percentages of firms reporting rises and falls in sales volumes compared ​with the same month a year earlier.

Expected sales for June rose ⁠to -36 from the -60 expected for May, while sales for the time of year ​slipped to their lowest since June 2025 at -35, down from -32 in April.

“With sentiment ​among retailers negative for two years now, businesses expect to cut back further on investment, while continuing to reduce headcount,” CBI economic surveys manager Charlotte Dendy said.

Last week official retail sales data for ​April – which covers a wider range of stores than the CBI measure – showed ​that sales volumes excluding fuel were 1.1 per cent higher than a year earlier and unchanged from ‌the month ⁠before.

Even so, businesses are worried that a surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war will squeeze households’ disposable income as well as raising their own costs.

Britain’s longest running consumer sentiment survey, from GfK, fell to its lowest since October ​2023 in April and ​rose only slightly ⁠in May.

The CBI said retailers raised prices this month by the least since February 2025, which it attributed to weak ​demand.

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on ​how businesses’ ⁠prices and profit margins develop as it judges whether it will need to raise interest rates later this year to limit the inflation shock from the Iran war.

Meanwhile, ​European home improvements retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) – which owns B&Q and ​Screwfix in the UK and Castorama and Brico Depot in France – reported a 0.7 per cent fall in first-quarter ​sales but maintained its full-year profit guidance.