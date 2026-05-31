The government’s newly launched nationwide emergency warning system and its ability to reach residents using older mobile devices has come under scrutiny, particularly regarding elderly people in remote communities who may not use smartphones.

Authorities have stated that traditional sirens and direct SMS messaging will complement the new alert platform during emergencies.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail following the official rollout of the CY Alert system, the research ministry said the new technology is accessible to “all those with smartphones operating on either Android or iPhones” while also functioning on older compatible devices that support Cell Broadcast technology.

The ministry further insisted that Cell Broadcast systems are already widely used across most EU member states for emergency public warning mechanisms.

The clarification came after questions were raised about how effectively the system would reach elderly residents living in remote communities or those using non smartphone devices, including older generation mobile phones.

Responding to those concerns, ministry officials said the emergency platform “comes in a complementary package with other measures, such as sirens and direct SMS”.

“The Cell Broadcast technology already covers a fairly large percentage of the population,” ministry officials said, but stressed that the platform forms part of a “multi-layer package” including SMS and physical sirens to alert those left outside the network.

The CY Alert system was formally presented on Tuesday by the interior ministry and the deputy research ministry as Cyprus’ first nationwide real time emergency warning platform.

The system uses Cell Broadcast technology to transmit alerts directly from mobile phone antennas to devices located within a designated geographical area without requiring internet access or the installation of a separate application.

Authorities have said alerts will bypass silent or mute settings and will be delivered regardless of mobile provider or the country of origin of a user’s SIM card.

Messages will appear in both Greek and English and will include information on the nature of an emergency together with evacuation or safety instructions where necessary.

The system is expected to become fully operational next week, with public testing exercises planned over the coming three weeks. Test notifications will be sent to mobile phones between June 2 and June 15.

Residents may receive test notifications accompanied by a distinctive warning sound and vibration.

A dedicated 1450 support line also began operating on Wednesday to assist members of the public with technical guidance and device settings related to receiving alerts.

The introduction of the system follows criticism directed at authorities after last year’s deadly Limassol fires and earlier emergency alert tests, during which some residents reported delayed or incomplete notifications.