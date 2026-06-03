A fire broke out aboard a vessel undergoing maintenance at Limassol Marina on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from the fire service, police reported on Wednesday.

Two fire engines from the Ayios Ioannis fire station were dispatched to the scene.

The blaze is believed to have started during repair and welding work on the vessel, triggering its onboard fire suppression system.

Two people working inside the vessel were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire and intense heat caused damage to the vessel’s electrical panel.