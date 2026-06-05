Pension reform, the housing crisis, migration and energy policy are expected to dominate the agenda of the new parliament, with political parties outlining their priorities to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) ahead of the new parliamentary term.

“Akel’s priorities are the protection and strengthening of wages and pensions, which encompasses issues such as the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) and collective bargaining agreements. At the same time, we have a package of measures aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis,” Akel spokesman Giorgos Loukaides said.

He said the party would continue along the same policy line as in previous years, placing particular emphasis on tackling inflation and strengthening the welfare state.

“Another priority is addressing the housing crisis and protecting borrowers from the greed of banks and funds,” he said.

Akel also highlighted measures to support young families, address low birth rates, extend maternity leave and combat corruption.

Meanwhile, Alma, led by Odysseas Michaelides, said it would focus on accountability, transparency and effective oversight of power.

Speaking to CNA, Michaelides said the party would enter parliament with a programme of 14 legislative initiatives presented during the election campaign, ranging from institutional reforms and anti-corruption measures to housing and social security issues.

More concretely, the party said its main priorities would include the strengthening parliament’s role, establishing a more robust anti-corruption unit, and increasing the accountability of public officials.

Michaelides said the party would “proceed immediately” with implementing its commitments.

According to him, Alma intends to submit two legislative proposals aimed at strengthening the independent authority against corruption during parliament’s first official session on June 11. The proposals would give the authority the power to appoint criminal investigators when inquiries uncover potential criminal offences.

Disy outlined similar priorities for the new parliamentary term.

“Pension reform will inevitably be a priority, given the labour minister’s statement that he will submit a relevant bill to parliament,” party spokesman Dimitris Dimitriou said.

He added that the proposed legislation would be one of the first major tests facing the new parliament, given its significant social and fiscal implications.

Other key issues, he said, would include housing and family policy.

“Issues that emerged during the election campaign – such as affordable housing, traffic congestion and tackling low birth rates – will certainly be at the forefront of our agenda, and I suspect that of other parties as well,” he said.

For their part Diko outlined similar priorities, saying it would focus on “a series of essential reforms”, as well as housing and broader social issues.

“We have important priorities which concern, first and foremost, housing for young people. We need to see how families can be supported through housing loans and how those who are constantly paying rent can be assisted,” Diko spokesman Panikos Leonidou said.

Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus movement, which will enter parliament for the first time with four seats, said it would prioritise greater citizen participation and social issues, while emphasising the importance of cooperation with other parties.

“Our priority is to solve people’s problems, with the first issues being foreclosures, pensions and matters concerning young people,” party MP Dimitris Souglis said.

Souglis stressed that the movement would seek alliances in parliament to “solve the country’s problems”, arguing that cooperation would be essential to bringing about meaningful change.

“Alliances must be formed. Parties must unite and put pressure on the government so that some things can be resolved immediately,” he said.

Elam, meanwhile, said it was ready to work with other parties to advance its positions and would focus primarily on social policy, household finances and immigration, with the latter remaining “firmly at the top of the agenda”.

“The issues of vulnerable groups, large families, single parents, people with disabilities, housing and energy costs are matters on which we have already submitted public proposals,” Elam spokesman Marios Pelekanos said.

Pelekanos also reiterated his party’s intention to seek the chairmanship of three House committees – defence, education and environment – arguing that these were areas in which Elam had distinct policy positions and proposals.