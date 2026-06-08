Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has appointed Elena Pantazidou as Chief People Officer, effective June 1, 2026, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

As a member of BSM’s Management Board, Pantazidou joined the company in 2010 and has held a number of leadership roles across the organisation.

In her new position, she will continue to oversee the Group’s people, sustainability and communications functions, while also assuming responsibility for Group HR Marine, bringing BSM’s shore-based and seafaring workforce under unified leadership.

“Over the past 16 years, Elena has played an important role in the development of our people agenda and organisational culture,” said Sebastian von Hardenberg, CEO of BSM.

“Bringing our shore and marine HR functions together under one leadership structure reflects the importance we place on our people across the Group,” he added.

At the same time, BSM has also appointed Sofronis Theodosiou as Group HR Marine Director, reporting to the Chief People Officer, effective the same date.

In his role, Theodosiou will be responsible for workforce standards, employment conditions and personnel planning across BSM’s fleet, while overseeing the company’s Crew Service Centres and Maritime Training Centres.

Meanwhile, Bjoern Sprotte, who previously held the position of Chief People Officer, will leave BSM at his own request.

“We sincerely thank Bjoern for his dedication and contribution to BSM,” von Hardenberg said.

“He has played an important role in the development of our marine HR function, and we wish him every success for the future,” he added.