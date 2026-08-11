Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to six on Monday, compared ​with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels, ‌shipping data showed, amid fading hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Four commodity vessels, including two empty ​oil product tankers, entered the waterway, data ​from Kpler showed on Tuesday as of 0420 ⁠GMT. Two vessels — a small tanker laden with ​liquefied petroleum gas and another carrying residual fuels — exited ​the Strait, the data showed.

In pre-war days, about 130 to 140 ships typically transited the strait.

On Monday, 25 vessels transited the Bab ​el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, broadly unchanged ​when compared with the 10-day average of nearly 24 ships, ‌Kpler ⁠data showed.

US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran’s conditions for a peace deal by laying out his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people ​killed in wars, ​attacks and ⁠protests.

The proposal was a response to Tehran’s demands for compensation and an end ​to sanctions. The Iranian demands were largely ​in ⁠line with the terms of a preliminary peace deal signed in June, which has since broken down.

Since the ⁠war ​began in February, Trump has ​repeatedly swung between threats of escalation and assertions that a peace deal ​is close.