A body in advanced decomposed state was found in an apartment in A body that had been in an advanced state of decomposition was discovered in a flat in Larnaca on Monday.

“All appropriate actions are being taken based on relevant protocol and examinations to identify the body,” said Larnaca police spokesperson Spyros Chrysostomou.

According to Chrysostomou, the fire service opened the apartment door due to a strong odour.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.