Cyprus’ Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) on Monday presented a new roadmap to upgrade the centre of Nicosia.

“The aim of the report is to formulate a realistic and implementable policy framework for the substantive revitalisation of the capital’s city centre,” Etek said.

It described the upgrading of the centre as a matter of “national importance”, stressing that revitalisation works had direct implications for social cohesion, quality of life, housing and the country’s image.

“A central theme of the report is the need to move from formulating plans to the organised and measurable implementation of policies and projects,” Etek said.

It proposed the creation of a “delivery office” for Nicosia’s urban centre which could in the future be in charge of monitoring the progress of projects, the management of issues, and unified planning measures.

Further measures listed in the chamber’s report included the simplification of permitting procedures for changes of use and minor interventions, financial incentives for renovations, as well as the boosting of residential occupancy and the promotion of cultural and social activities.

“The revitalisation of Nicosia’s urban centre cannot be achieved through isolated projects or piecemeal measures. A unified strategy, coordinated implementation, and ongoing political oversight are required,” said Etek president Constantinos Constanti.

Makarios Avenue would serve as the first pilot site for the new strategy, with Etek announcing plans for “low-cost interventions, shading, lightning and the organisation of events” to improve the daily life of residents.