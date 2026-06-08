Shipping Symposium Cyprus’ 26 will take place in Limassol later this month, bringing together leading figures to discuss the challenges, realities and opportunities facing the maritime sector.

The event, which carries the theme “Shipping Ahead of Tomorrow”, is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026, between 7pm and 8.30pm at the DP World Cruise Passenger Terminal 5 at the port of Limassol.

The gathering is expected to place particular emphasis on current developments affecting shipping, as well as the future direction of the industry.

A speech on behalf of president Nikos Christodoulides will be delivered by Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis.

Also due to address the event is European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis.

Invitations have also been extended to Greek Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Union of Greek Shipowners president Melina Travlou.

Welcoming remarks will be delivered by Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Andreas Tsouloftas.

Greetings will also be offered by Cyprus Shipping Chamber president Andreas Neophytou.

In addition, WISTA Cyprus president Anna Pittali is expected to address participants.

The symposium will examine new realities and challenges facing the shipping industry in an increasingly complex international environment.

Particular attention will be given to geopolitical developments and the way they affect maritime routes and commercial transport.

The event will also focus on the role of Cyprus and Greece in the international shipping landscape.

Participants are expected to discuss investment opportunities in the shipping sector, with the aim of identifying areas of future growth.

According to the organisers, the event seeks to provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of the present and future of shipping.

It also aims to create opportunities for shipping professionals to exchange views on the sector’s next phase.

Another objective is to showcase the comparative advantages of the shipping industries of Cyprus and Greece.

The organisers said the symposium is intended to serve as a platform for dialogue on the evolving maritime environment and to strengthen cooperation among industry participants.