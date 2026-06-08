Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou returned to Pedoulas on June 6, marking his first visit in 16 years to the mountain village where his father, Loucas Haji-Ioannou, was born.

The visit was described as a deeply personal return to his family roots, bringing him back to a community closely linked to his childhood memories, family heritage and philanthropic work in Cyprus.

Residents welcomed Sir Stelios during the visit, expressing appreciation for his long-standing support for Pedoulas and its people.

As part of the trip, he visited a number of local landmarks and community initiatives, including the Food from the Heart centre of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, located on Filoxenias Street in Pedoulas, which supports vulnerable families.

He also toured the Pedoulas Environmental Centre, which bears his name and promotes environmental awareness among younger generations.

The visit also included stops at the Byzantine Museum and the historic Church of Archangel Michael, one of Cyprus’ UNESCO World Heritage monuments.

However, one of the most emotional moments came when Sir Stelios visited his ancestral family home, in what was described as a powerful reminder of the people, stories and values that helped shape his journey.

During the visit, Sir Stelios made a financial contribution towards local needs, while also reaffirming his commitment to supporting Pedoulas and society more widely.

“Giving back to society in a smart and meaningful way that creates lasting impact is both a responsibility and a privilege,” he said.

At the same time, Sir Stelios revealed that he is exploring a major new philanthropic initiative for Cyprus, inspired by the €10 million programme he funded in Greece to support doctors serving remote islands.

Discussions are currently under way to determine whether the new initiative will focus on healthcare, education or another area of significant social need.

The day concluded with a gathering at Stavros Restaurant, where residents and friends of the village shared memories, stories and conversations with Sir Stelios, bringing to a close a visit centred on heritage, community and giving back.