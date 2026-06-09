The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been named the best bank in Cyprus in the World’s Best Banks Awards 2026 by Global Finance, with the international publication citing the lender’s strong performance and strategic initiatives during 2025.

The award comes at a time when Western Europe’s banking sector is facing lower interest rates and increased pressure on profitability, prompting institutions to diversify revenue streams and invest further in technology and resilience.

According to Global Finance, European banks have shown remarkable resilience despite the European Central Bank’s (ECB) easing cycle, with many institutions adapting successfully to a more challenging environment.

In its review of Western Europe’s banking sector, the publication noted that the region’s leading banks remained well capitalised, continued their digital evolution, and actively pursued acquisitions to strengthen their business models.

Against this backdrop, Bank of Cyprus’ acquisition of Ethniki Insurance Cyprus Ltd was highlighted by Global Finance as an example of the growing importance of mergers and acquisitions in securing complementary sources of income and enhancing long-term competitiveness.

The magazine also pointed to the continued importance of technology, cybersecurity and operational resilience across the sector, amid rising geopolitical and cyber risks.

Global Finance said Bank of Cyprus’ recognition reflects the lender’s achievements during 2025, including a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in shareholder distribution, the expansion of its insurance activities through the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance Cyprus Ltd, and the successful launch of Cyprus’ first digital housing loan, which strengthened its digital offering.

The publication’s article on the best banks in Western Europe noted that banks across the region have increasingly focused on diversification, as declining net interest income has become a challenge following years of elevated interest rates.

Commenting on the distinction, Bank of Cyprus chief executive Panicos Nicolaou said the award acknowledged the group’s recent performance and commitment to customers.

“We are proud to have been recognised again as the Best Bank in Cyprus by Global Finance,” Nicolaou said.

“This award is a reflection of our strong performance in 2025 and our unwavering efforts to innovate and enhance our products and services to meet our customers’ needs and deliver the best possible customer experience,” he added.

“Our commitment remains unchanged; to support our customers and the broader Cypriot economy, while continuing to deliver attractive and sustainable returns and creating value for our shareholders,” Nicolaou stated.

In its review, Global Finance described the outlook for Western Europe’s banking sector as cautiously optimistic.

The publication said the evidence from banks, regulators and supervisory authorities suggests that the region’s leading lenders have strengthened their capital positions, diversified revenue sources and improved their resilience despite continuing geopolitical uncertainty and lower interest rates.

For the Bank of Cyprus, the latest award marks another international recognition and highlights the bank’s efforts to combine strong financial performance, strategic expansion, digital innovation, and long-term value creation in an increasingly competitive environment.