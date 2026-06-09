Energy Minister Michalis Damianos used his participation at the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) in Washington to stress that current geopolitical developments make it essential to deepen regional cooperation, diversify supply sources and routes, and strengthen energy infrastructure.

The meeting took place on Monday at the headquarters of the US Chamber of Commerce and brought together the energy ministers of the forum’s member states.

Observers at the gathering included US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, as well as representatives of the European Union and the World Bank, according to an announcement by the ministry.

During his intervention, Damianos highlighted the strategic role of the EMGF as a pillar of regional cooperation and energy security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He reiterated the support of the Republic of Cyprus for the further development of the organisation and its long-term strategy.

The minister stressed that natural gas should remain at the core of the forum’s activities, while cooperation should also be expanded into areas such as hydrogen, electricity interconnections and renewable energy sources.

He emphasised that current geopolitical developments require deeper regional cooperation, diversified supply routes and stronger energy infrastructure.

Damianos also underlined the potential of the Eastern Mediterranean to make a substantial contribution to Europe’s energy security by acting as a reliable alternative source of supply.

He further pointed out that the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union creates additional opportunities to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the EU and countries in the region.

According to the joint declaration adopted after the conclusion of the meeting, ministers and heads of delegations reaffirmed the importance of the EMGF as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation aimed at enhancing energy security and regional stability in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.

They also agreed to continue discussions on the forum’s revised long-term strategy, which seeks to promote interconnected and sustainable energy systems.

The strategy also aims to establish the Eastern Mediterranean as a strategic energy corridor linking the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

At the same time, participants expressed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation within the forum, with full respect for the sovereign rights of member states over their natural resources in accordance with international law.

On the sidelines of the summit, Damianos held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi.

The two sides reviewed progress on the joint energy projects between Cyprus and Egypt, with particular emphasis on the development of the Cronos and Aphrodite natural gas fields.

They also discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The minister additionally met at the White House with Jarrod P. Agen, Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on issues relating to energy policy and energy security, as well as prospects for deepening energy cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States.

On Tuesday, Damianos is scheduled to participate in the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Business Forum organised by the Atlantic Council.

He will also deliver an address at the 41st annual PSEKA conference.

On Wednesday, the minister will take part in a high-level discussion at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum entitled “Europe’s Path from Energy Crisis to Lasting Resilience”.

On Thursday, he will travel to Houston to attend the ministerial meeting of the 3+1 cooperation framework.

He will also participate in the official inauguration ceremony of the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center at the Baker Institute of Rice University.

The ministry said the series of meetings reflects Cyprus’ growing role in regional energy diplomacy and ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships aimed at enhancing energy security and stability across the wider Eastern Mediterranean.