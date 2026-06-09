Telecommunications provider Cyta on Tuesday held a conference in Nicosia on responsible governance, bringing together representatives from the state, the business community, organisations and the media to discuss the role of corporate governance in strengthening trust, accountability and value creation.

The event, entitled “Responsible Governance, Values in Action”, took place at the amphitheatre of Cyta’s headquarters in Nicosia and attracted representatives of institutions, partners and executives from organisations and bodies.

Discussions focused on corporate governance as a pillar of trust, accountability and value creation, while highlighting the need to move from principles to their practical implementation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of governance in enhancing the credibility, resilience and competitiveness of modern organisations.

Speaking on behalf of Cyta were chairwoman Maria Tsiakka, chief executive George Metzakis and director of sustainable development Aliki Drakou.

Through their interventions, they highlighted three dimensions that need to operate in a coordinated manner for governance to deliver meaningful results.

These include the institutional responsibility and oversight of the board, its connection to strategy and operations, and its integration into the organisation’s responsible functioning and sustainability.

During the conference, Cyta board member and chairwoman of the Institutional Framework, Regulatory Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee Maria Antoniou-Hamatsou presented the organisation’s governance framework and outlined the steps already taken to strengthen responsible operations.

The keynote speaker was Chartered Director and chairman of the New Governance Team Petros Florides, whose presentation was entitled “The Yin and Yang of Good Governance”.

The event also featured a panel discussion entitled “From governance principles to implementation, strengthening trust, accountability and value creation“.

Participants in the discussion included Florides, Cyprus Compliance Association president Andrea Mounti Savvidi, Cyprus Institute of Directors and Corporate Governance president and former deputy minister for research, innovation and digital policy Kyriacos Kokkinos, and Cyta head of corporate governance and compliance officer Kassandra Sergidou.

The discussion was moderated by European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF) academic director Adonis Pigasios.

According to Cyta, the conference formed part of the organisation’s contribution to the wider debate on corporate governance in Cyprus.

The organisation said that the initiative aimed to highlight the importance of governance as a catalyst for credibility, resilience and sustainable development.

Through the organisation of the conference, Cyta sought to reinforce awareness of the role that effective governance can play in supporting responsible operation and long-term value creation across institutions and businesses in Cyprus.