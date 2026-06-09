Eurobank Research has been named Cyprus’ leading forecaster for a second consecutive year in the Focus Economics Analyst Forecast Awards 2026, recording strong performances against a field of established international and domestic banks and financial institutions.

The bank said that its Economic Analysis and Research Unit, known as Eurobank Research, secured first place overall and ranked first in most individual categories.

These included gross domestic product (GDP), unemployment, inflation, the fiscal balance, and the current account balance, extending the strong performance achieved in the previous year when the unit topped the overall ranking for macroeconomic forecasts in Cyprus.

The distinction comes through the annual Focus Economics Analyst Forecast Awards, which recognise the most accurate economic projections across more than 100 countries.

The awards assess forecasts for key macroeconomic indicators, including GDP, the fiscal balance, inflation, interest rates, exchange rates, the unemployment rate, and the current account balance.

According to Eurobank, the successive awards demonstrate the consistency, stability, methodical approach, and deep understanding of economic developments in Cyprus and abroad possessed by the bank’s specialists during a period marked by continuous changes in the global economic environment.

The bank added that the results also reflect Eurobank’s standing and the high level of services provided to institutional clients and investors through reliable financial analysis produced by its Economic Analysis and Research Unit.

It said that the achievement further strengthens the position of Eurobank Research as a primary reference point for economic research, offering analyses characterised by precision and scientific credibility.

The bank also stated that the recognition reinforces Eurobank’s long-standing commitment to supporting economic growth, addressing unforeseen developments and risks, and delivering high-quality service to its customers.