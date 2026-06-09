The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nicolas Prentzas as general manager and chief operations officer, strengthening its management team in Cyprus as part of its strategy for continuous development and digital transformation.

The bank said the move forms part of its broader focus on operational excellence and accelerating its digital transformation, reinforcing capabilities across all areas of activity.

Prentzas brings extensive experience in senior leadership roles within the banking and financial sector, with direct responsibility for operations and technology functions, the bank explained.

Throughout his career, the statement continued, he led the design and implementation of modern digital banking platforms, the development of lending and payments products, and the use of automation to improve operational efficiency.

He also has significant experience in business expansion projects and cross-border operations development, further strengthening his strategic profile.

Most recently, in his role as chief of staff at an international organisation, he led strategic initiatives focused on strengthening corporate governance, leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, and improving organisational effectiveness.

Prentzas is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, holding a BA in Computer Science as well as MPhil and MA postgraduate degrees.

“Our bank is constantly evolving, investing in its people and strengthening its capabilities across all areas of operation,” said the bank’s chief executive officer George Agioutantis.

“The addition of Prentzas to the bank’s management comes at a time when we are accelerating our transformation towards a more modern, flexible and efficient model,” he added.

“His experience, expertise and strategic approach to technology and operations are expected to contribute substantially to strengthening our effectiveness and upgrading the services we offer to our customers,” Agioutantis said.

“I am joining the National Bank at a time of high demands and ambitious strategy,” said Prentzas.

“In an environment of continuous technological development, my priority is to enhance customer experience and service through solutions that are simple to use, reliable and designed with a forward-looking perspective,” he added.

The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) highlighted its long-standing presence on the island since 1910, operating as a separate legal entity since 1994.

Today, the bank operates with a modern business model focused on corporate banking, offering comprehensive financing solutions, trade finance, deposit products and cards for both businesses and individuals.

At the same time, it stated that it continues to invest steadily in improving customer service experience and in the ongoing enrichment of its products and services through digital channels.

“With a focus on the needs of businesses and society, the bank aims to remain reliable, effective and people-centred, supporting growth and sustainability,” the bank said.

The bank currently employs more than 140 people and operates two main branches in Nicosia and Limassol.