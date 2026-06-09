No new cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) have been detected so far, veterinary association chairman Demetris Epaminondas said on Tuesday.

“So far, we haven’t had any positive results. All results have been negative, and we are waiting for the next batch of tests,” he said.

According to Epaminondas, testing carried out on Sunday and Monday returned no positive cases.

Further testing is expected to take place in Limassol in the coming days.

He added that vaccine shipments have arrived and are currently awaiting customs clearance, after which authorities will finalise plans for their distribution.

“We know where the vaccines need to go, but planning must always be done in advance,” he said, adding that the plan was to carry out vaccinations in areas where they have not yet been completed.

Epaminondas said culling operations have now been completed, with the only outstanding decision concerning a small livestock unit housing the traditional red cattle breed.