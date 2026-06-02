President Nikos Christodoulides met both experts and representatives of farmers on Tuesday to discuss the government’s handling of the ongoing outbreak of foot and mouth disease at farms across the island.

His first meeting was with the epidemiological committee formed to tackle the disease, with it having been expected that the experts would inform him about the prevailing situation in the field and also offer an assessment and evaluation of the measures taken thus far.

Then, he was due to meet representatives of farmers’ organisations, who had protested outside the presidential palace on Friday.

Farmers’ representatives had told the Cyprus News Agency on Monday that they expected to ask Christodoulides to examine the way in which measures are being implemented and to ensure better coordination in monitoring their implementation.

At Friday’s protest, farmers had demanded an immediate halt the culling of animals on farms where foot and mouth disease is detected, faster compensation payments to those impacted by the outbreak of the disease, and a meeting with Christodoulides.

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The government announced last month that it will pay farmers between €43 and €178 per regular sheep and goat and between €47 and €420 per sheep and goat which is deemed to be of “high genetic value” as compensation if they are culled as a result of the disease.

Additionally, it will pay farmers between €150 and €1,500 per regular cow culled, with this figure rising to up to €2,500 for exceptional cattle.

Farmers have nonetheless remained opposed the culling of animals on farms where the disease is detected, but officials have repeatedly stated that the culling of all animals on a farm once it is infected with foot and mouth disease is a requirement of European Union law and as such, not negotiable.