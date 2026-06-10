Cyprus this week marked a major milestone in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, with the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) saying that the launch of new national infrastructures opens fresh opportunities for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The association said the rollout of the country’s new artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities, together with the AI Factory Cyprus and Pharos-CY initiatives, represents an important step towards the future.

According to CITEA, the development demonstrates that Cyprus is capable of moving quickly and decisively in strategically important sectors.

The association said this approach should become the norm rather than an exception.

It stressed that the same pace of implementation should characterise all initiatives related to innovation, technology and the digital transformation of the country.

CITEA added that its member companies, many of which are at the forefront of technological innovation, are expected to make use of the new infrastructure to create advanced applications, products and services.

These capabilities, the association said, are expected to enhance the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy.

“Cyprus has shown that it can move with speed and determination in strategically important sectors,” CITEA said.

“This should not be the exception but the rule,” the association added.

“The same pace of implementation must characterise all initiatives linked to innovation, technology and the country’s digital transformation,” CITEA said.

CITEA explained that the foundations are now in place for the country to take advantage of emerging technologies and convert them into tangible economic benefits.

“Cyprus now has the infrastructure in place,” the association said.

“It is time to transform it into innovation, extroversion and real economic value,” CITEA concluded.