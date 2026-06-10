The Greek state secured €3 billion on Wednesday as high investor demand met the reopening of an existing 10-year bond maturing in June 2036.

Total bids for the bond reached €36 billion during the issuance process conducted through the stock exchange.

The primary objective of this reopening is not to increase liquidity but to strengthen the Greek bond yield curve and stimulate the secondary market.

The Greek market is demonstrating notable resilience despite broader pressures in the eurozone bond markets, which are reacting to expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by 0.25 per cent on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Current yields for the Greek 10-year bond in the secondary market are hovering at 3.77 per cent.

This figure is only 0.78 per cent higher than the yield of the equivalent German security, which stands at 3.07 per cent.

What is more, data released by Eurostat this week confirms that the cost of servicing public debt in Greece remains among the lowest in the eurozone.

The cost of servicing debt declined marginally in 2025 to 2.18 per cent from 2.27 per cent in 2024, a trend that reflects the long duration and unique structure of the Greek debt portfolio.

At the end of March 31, 2026, the cost of servicing general government debt was 1.38 per cent on a cash basis when including swaps, according to figures released by the Public Debt Management Agency.

This cost reaches 1.84 per cent when accounting for swaps and deferred interest on European Financial Stability Facility loans, the Public Debt Management Agency stated.