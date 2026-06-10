Limassol Blu Marine spearheads Leptos Group’s €500 million investment push

Leptos Group is placing branded residences, large-scale seafront developments and international partnerships at the centre of its latest push to promote Cyprus as a more outward-looking investment destination.

According to its announcement, the group, which has been active for more than six decades, said its work across real estate development, hospitality, education and healthcare continues to support the country’s international positioning, while strengthening its competitiveness in global markets.

The company pointed to Limassol Del Mar as one of the projects that helped reshape the modern image of the city, describing the seafront development as a revolutionary project for Cyprus standards and one of Cyprus’ most iconic architectural landmarks.

Rising directly on Limassol’s seafront, the project introduced a new benchmark in architecture, design and lifestyle infrastructure, while also contributing significantly to the redevelopment and international image of Limassol.

A defining milestone of the development was the exclusive collaboration with Gianfranco Ferré Home, through which bespoke furniture collections and tailor-made interior pieces were created exclusively for the Signature Collection residences and penthouses.

Building on this success, the Leptos Group said it continues to shape the future of Cyprus through Limassol Blu Marine, one of the largest mixed-use developments and investments ever undertaken in the country, with a total investment value exceeding €500 million.

Strategically positioned on Limassol’s seafront, the landmark development consists of four towers, two residential and two office towers, all offering uninterrupted panoramic Mediterranean views, while contributing to the wider transformation of Limassol’s coastal front and urban landscape.

The project has already achieved strong sales, with both office towers sold exclusively and Poseidon Tower, the first residential tower of the project, now approximately 95 per cent sold and nearing completion.

The group added that Limassol Blu Marine also benefits from the rapid redevelopment of the surrounding area, including the Limassol Marina district, the nearby casino, Aktaia Odos and the wider seafront area, further strengthening the city’s international profile and long-term growth potential.

The next chapter of the development comes through the collaboration between the Leptos Group and Roberto Cavalli, with Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine, the first Roberto Cavalli branded residences in Europe.

Already under rapid construction, the beachfront tower introduces a new benchmark in branded living, featuring Roberto Cavalli designed interiors in the main lobby and lift lobbies, as well as optional Roberto Cavalli furniture packages for residences.

According to the group, one, two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments at Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine are now available for sale, starting from €845,000.

Rising on Limassol’s seafront and offering Mediterranean views, Europe’s first Roberto Cavalli-branded residences combine iconic design, premium living and world-class amenities, including a bespoke Roberto Cavalli lobby and interiors, 24-hour concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art gym, cinema room, landscaped gardens and underground parking.

Beyond its property portfolio, the Leptos Group said it continues to promote a modern, dynamic and extroverted Cyprus through developments of international standards and strategic investments across multiple industries.

These include hospitality through Leptos Calypso Hotels, education through Neapolis University Pafos, healthcare through Iasis Hospital, real estate development through Leptos Estates and property management through Vesta Holidays.