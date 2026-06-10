The National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) announced on Wednesday that the European Central Bank (ECB) has approved the appointment of Andreas Persianis as an independent non-executive member of the bank’s board of directors on June 8, 2026.

The bank mentioned that Persianis possesses more than 30 years of international experience in financial markets, with specialisation in corporate strategy, banking, and asset management.

“Throughout his professional career, he has held senior management positions in international organisations, gaining extensive experience in matters of strategic development, investments, and corporate governance,” it stated.

“The National Bank of Greece in Cyprus welcomes Persianis to its board of directors,” the company added.

“The bank also expresses its certainty that his experience and expertise will contribute substantially to the further strengthening of the strategic path and the long-term growth of the bank,” the announcement concluded.