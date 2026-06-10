Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Wednesday called for restraint in public discussion surrounding the army careers of the children of a terrorism suspect, stressing that no assumptions should be made about family members based on allegations against a relative.

Speaking on Ant1’s midday programme, Palmas described the matter as particularly sensitive, involving both personal data and national security considerations.

“Just because the father is a suspect and has been arrested on specific charges does not mean that his children are involved,” he said.

Authorities in Cyprus and Greece are investigating what they believe is an alleged Hamas-linked network operating across the eastern Mediterranean, following the arrest of a 37-year-old Palestinian man in Crete and the detention of four Palestinian suspects in Cyprus.

According to Phileleftheros, one of the four suspects detained in Cyprus, a Cypriot national of Palestinian origin in his fifties, is the father of a serving police officer and three contract soldiers in the National Guard, with at least two of the latter understood to be stationed in the same military unit. The revelation has prompted scrutiny of potential security implications, although officials insist extensive checks have already been carried out and no evidence has emerged associating any of the children to the activities under investigation.

The minister stressed that the children in question had given no reason for suspicion and should not be unfairly targeted by public speculation.

According to Palmas, three of the suspect’s children are Cypriot citizens with clean criminal records who successfully passed all required examinations and vetting procedures before joining the security services, including the National Guard.

“We need to be very careful when dealing with issues such as these,” he said.

He added that authorities handle such cases with discretion to protect the rights and private lives of those involved, warning that irresponsible reporting or speculation could unjustly damage reputations.

Turning to the broader issue of terrorism, Palmas said the threat remains under constant and close monitoring, with Cyprus cooperating closely with Greece and the security services of other countries.

He noted that both the police and the National Guard have distinct but complementary responsibilities for safeguarding the country, with the National Guard tasked primarily with protecting Cyprus from external threats that could endanger Cyprus’ sovereignty or territorial integrity.

“There is cooperation between the defence ministry and the justice and public order ministry at various levels, depending on circumstances and assessments relating to regional crises, information concerning terrorist movements, migration flows or other security-related matters,” he said.

Referring to the suspect’s background, Palmas said “We knew of his positions on these matters, but beyond that there was nothing, no evidence that would justify any additional measures,” he said.

Asked whether the investigation involved a joint operation with Greece and Israel, the minister declined to comment on operational details.

“State services are in communication with many corresponding services in other countries,” he said, adding that matters touching on national security are highly sensitive.

“I do not wish to go into such details. These are delicate issues relating to state security, and I believe it would be wrong for me to discuss them publicly.”

The latest developments emerged after Greek authorities arrested the 37-year-old in a joint operation code named “Odin”, involving Greece’s National Intelligence Service and counter-terrorism police. Investigators allege he had links to individuals already under arrest in Cyprus and had travelled to Malaysia, to a Hamas training site, to receive training in the manufacture of explosives using commercially available chemicals.