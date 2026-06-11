Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is proud to announce an exceptional achievement at the prestigious Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 and Cyprus Estia Awards 2026, securing a total of 10 distinguished accolades that reaffirm its position among Cyprus’ leading luxury hospitality destinations.

The awards were presented at a prestigious gala ceremony organised by BOUSSIAS Cyprus on June 4, 2026 in Limassol, bringing together leading figures from the tourism, hospitality and business sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation and sustainable growth within Cyprus’ tourism and restaurant industries.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis, who attended, highlighted the importance of the Tourism Awards as a significant institution for Cyprus, recognising the tourism sector as one of the country’s most important pillars of economic growth and development.

In her own opening address, BOUSSIAS Cyprus CEO Maria Kyriakou emphasised the significance of the Awards as a dynamic platform that recognises and rewards professionals whose quality, strategic vision and innovation are shaping the future of Cyprus’ tourism and hospitality sectors.

“These awards are not merely distinctions; they are a recognition of effort, dedication and vision. We are proud to support two industries that represent the soul and driving force of Cyprus,” she noted.

The distinctions awarded during the evening recognised organisations and businesses that excelled in areas such as customer experience innovation, service excellence, sustainable development practices, strategic growth, operational excellence and industry-leading innovation.

Among the evening’s standout winners, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort received 10 prestigious awards, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences.

Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025

Platinum Award – Excellence in Luxury Hospitality

Gold Award – Luxury Mode for Longer Moments (Extended Stay Experience)

Gold Award – Guest Service Excellence

Silver Award – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE)

Cyprus Estia Awards 2026

Platinum Award – Tech Smart Hospitality

Gold Award – Bonsai Restaurant – Best International Cuisine

Silver Award – Kohili Restaurant – Fish & Seafood Excellence

Silver Award – Sky 7 Restaurant – Fine Dining Excellence

Bronze Award – Sapori Restaurant – Best International Cuisine

Bronze Award – Green Practices & Sustainability

These prestigious distinctions highlight the dedication, professionalism and passion of the entire Cap St Georges team, whose commitment to excellence continues to shape memorable guest experiences and drive innovation across every aspect of the resort’s operations.

The event also brought together senior executives, decision-makers, entrepreneurs and institutional representatives, creating a dynamic environment for networking, collaboration and the exchange of ideas, all united by a common vision to further strengthen Cyprus’ hospitality sector.

For their part, the Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort management hailed the people behind the accolades. “Receiving 10 awards across two of Cyprus’ most respected industry platforms is an extraordinary honour and a testament to the collective efforts of our team,” they said. “These recognitions reflect our vision of creating a luxury destination that combines exceptional hospitality, culinary excellence, innovation and sustainability. We are deeply grateful to our employees, valued partners, and loyal guests for their trust and support, which continue to inspire our pursuit of excellence.”

As Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort continues its journey of growth and distinction, these awards further strengthen its reputation as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region.

The awards were held by BOUSSIAS Cyprus, a leading organisation dedicated to developing platforms for dialogue, recognition, professional development and strategic industry collaboration across key sectors of the Cypriot economy.

About Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Nestled along the pristine western coastline of Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort offers an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, combining elegant accommodation, award-winning dining venues, world-class facilities, exceptional service and breathtaking Mediterranean surroundings.