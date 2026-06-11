A firefighter from the Republic who was detained by Turkish Cypriot authorities during an inspection in the Pyla buffer zone was released on Thursday following intervention by the United Nations.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the United Nations said their “police officers had escorted the firefighter to a sensitive area on the Pyla plateau” as part of a site visit linked to seasonal fire prevention planning.

“UNPOL officers on the ground immediately engaged with the Turkish Cypriot side and secured his prompt release,” the United Nations said.

“The safety and security of civilians in the buffer zone remains our highest priority.”

The firefighter had entered the buffer zone accompanied by UN police officers to assess conditions in the area and gather information for a report concerning the clearing of dry grass ahead of the summer fire season.

During the visit, Turkish Cypriot authorities reportedly stopped the UN police officers and detained the firefighter at a location within the buffer zone.

The individual was subsequently taken to Pergamos before being released later in the day.

The incident took place within the United Nations controlled buffer zone, where access and activities are governed by specific arrangements and coordination procedures involving the peacekeeping force.