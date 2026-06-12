Freedom24 has announced the appointment of Yerzhan Abdykerov as a member of the company’s Board of Directors, following approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

According to its statement, Abdykerov will contribute to the company’s strategic development in his new role, while continuing to oversee Freedom24’s retail business.

His responsibilities include the development of the company’s European offices, as well as marketing, sales, customer support and the further enhancement of the customer experience across all key markets where Freedom24 operates.

The company said Abdykerov brings many years of experience in the financial sector and has made a significant contribution to the development of Freedom24’s retail business.

He has also played a key role in expanding the company’s client base and strengthening its position in the European market.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Abdykerov as a member of the Freedom24 board of directors, following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, CEO of Freedom24.

“His profound expertise, leadership qualities and deep understanding of our clients’ needs will contribute to Freedom24’s continued growth in Europe,” he added.

“With this appointment, the composition of the company’s board of directors is now complete, and I am confident that the strengthened management team will help us successfully implement our strategic plans,” Tiapkin concluded.