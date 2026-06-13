A 21-year-old man has been remanded for five days in Larnaca after police discovered cannabis and cocaine in his possession while he was riding a motorcycle without registration plates on Saturday morning.

Police stopped the motorcycle during routine checks in an area of the city and searched storage compartments under the seat.

They located 18 packages containing dried cannabis with a total gross weight of 78g, one package containing cocaine with a gross weight of 3g, and a precision weighing scale.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Larnaca police headquarters for questioning on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Police also established that the motorcycle was being driven without a driving licence or insurance.

A preliminary drug test conducted on the driver returned a positive result.

He also faces a traffic offence investigation in relation to the use of the motorcycle.

The anti-drug unit (YKAN) and Larnaca police are continuing inquiries.