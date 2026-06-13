A disciplinary investigation was launched on Saturday after a 17-year-old briefly escaped from police custody at Omorfita police station in Nicosia the previous evening, following instructions by police-chief Themistos Arnaoutis.

The teenager, who was being held in connection with a theft investigation and alleged illegal possession of property, escaped from the station late on Friday afternoon before being recaptured a few hours later.

Police said that immediately after the escape a coordinated operation was activated, including increased patrols across Nicosia.

Arnaoutis, after reviewing a report on the incident, has appointed an investigating officer to examine whether disciplinary responsibility arises for an active police officer.

Procedures have also been initiated for the officer concerned to be placed on leave.

A police statement said the investigation into the circumstances of the escape remains ongoing, while the case file has been updated to include the incident at Omorfita police station.

Further inquiries are continuing into both the original theft case and the handling of custody arrangements at the station.