Weeks after the parliamentary elections, much of the media’s energy remains focused on political manoeuvring, opinion polls, and speculation about the 2028 presidential race. This obsession is driven by three main factors: elections generate audience interest, political competition is easy to report, and speculation is cheaper than investigative journalism.

Yet this constant focus provides little value to society. The public already know who won and who lost. Endless discussions about potential candidates, alliances and electoral strategies do not lower the cost of living, improve healthcare, solve housing shortages, or strengthen public education. They turn politics into a spectator sport rather than a tool for solving public problems.

The media could serve society far better by concentrating on issues that directly affect people’s lives. Instead of asking who will gain politically from a problem, journalists could investigate why the problem exists and what solutions are available. They could examine government performance, expose inefficiencies, compare successful policies from other countries and hold decision-makers accountable for results.

Democracy is not only about choosing leaders every few years. It is also about understanding the challenges facing society and finding ways to address them. The media’s most important role is not to predict the next election but to help the public make sense of the issues that matter today.”

Loukis Siaelis