7Skies Roof Bar returns to Protaras, marking start of new season

The 7Skies Roof Bar returns in style for the new season, unveiling a refreshed experience that combines contemporary Asian fusion cuisine, signature cocktails and a unique musical line-up designed to elevate every evening. With renewed energy and an enhanced hospitality concept, 7Skies recently reopened its doors, to re-establish itself as Protaras’ ultimate rooftop destination.

Its revamped menu draws inspiration from a variety of Asian cuisines, blending traditional techniques with modern culinary touches. Creative dishes, sharing plates and carefully balanced flavour combinations blend to create a distinctive dining experience, ideal for both casual outings and more special occasions.

The experience is perfectly complemented by fresh salads and an extensive selection of signature sushi creations, which stand out for both their freshness and creativity. Menu highlights include Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, Spicy Tuna and Caterpillar Rolls, alongside impressive sashimi and maki platters.

Refreshing cocktails further enhance the overall experience, while the introduction of the new “All You Can Eat Sushi” offering every Sunday lets guests enjoy exceptional flavours as part of a unique culinary experience. Meanwhile, for the finale, desserts such as Chocolate Mochi and Mango Mochi round out the experience perfectly.

A standout feature of this season is 7Skies’ revamped entertainment programme, bringing unique live performances and DJ sets to the rooftop throughout the sultry nights.

Taking to the decks this summer will be ELCONE, MKS, Dinos Constantinou, Karanikas and Dino K, creating a contemporary musical atmosphere filled with uplifting and atmospheric vibes. At the same time, live performances by Constantinos Komodromos, Mixing Up (featuring former members of ONIRAMA), Herodotos Miltiadous and Angelos Avgousti, who will perform at every live show alongside a guest artist, will deliver a complete entertainment and sensory experience.

Ultimately, the reopening of 7Skies at the Aqua Blue Hotel for Summer 2026 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, where Asian fusion cuisine meets contemporary design, music and warm hospitality. With a refreshed menu, renewed energy and a rich entertainment programme, 7Skies returns ready to become a landmark destination once again for those seeking exceptional dining and lifestyle experiences.

Find 7Skies Roof Bar at 7 Konnou Street, Protaras. For reservations and enquiries, call: 23-849980 or connect via: Instagram and Facebook.