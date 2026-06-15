A female owl released from a wildlife care centre last year was found healthy with four newly hatched chicks, demonstrating a wildlife rescue success story, it was announced on Monday.

The owl, found with a mate and her chicks in Mammari, was spotted during a nest monitoring operation with BirdLife Cyprus, the forestry department and Bird Focus.

After the female owl’s ring was checked, the code on it was traced back to the Taşkent Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in the Pentadaktylos mountains.

The owl was brought to the centre in December 2024 while severely injured, and she was released back into the wild in March 2025, the centre said.

BirdLife Cyprus said the female owl was in “excellent condition” and weighed 385g, and her mate was also ringed.

“It is wonderful proof that efforts to rescue and conserve wildlife can truly make a difference,” the organisation wrote in a post on social media.

The two parents were returned to their nest following the checkup.